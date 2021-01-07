Watch: Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma steps out for lunch with husband Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma stepped out for lunch with her husband Virat Kohli on Thursday.

In the pictures, the actor who is heavily pregnant is looking fit as ever.

Anushka can be seen in a black single piece dress while Virat is seen in casuals.

Earlier, the celebrity couple was reportedly on a visit to the doctor.

The NH-10 actor has been in a happy space through her pregnancy.

Only recently, Anushka had posted a short clip of her on the treadmill.

The actor had been to Dubai with her husband as his team took part in IPL 2020.

Post her return, Anushka had also shot for a few advertisements.

However, of late, her outings have been restricted to visits to her doctor or parents.

Anushka and Virat had announced her pregnancy in August last year.

The two had mentioned that their first child is due to arrive in January 2021.