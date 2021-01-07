Capitol Riot Fallout: Former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Resigns, Predicts More to Follow
Another resignation from President Trump’s team after that deadly insurrection against our nation.

Former white house chief of staff Mick Mulvaney resigned from his post as the special envoy to Northern Ireland.