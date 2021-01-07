Prince William and Kate Middleton Won't Return to Kensington Palace

As England enters its third national lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Cambridges have decided to stay where they've been since Christmas — their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis won't return to school either.

Instead, William and Kate have already resumed homeschooling.

The royal family intends to continue to support its citizens any way it can.

The family is committed to working together to help the country through the next stage of the crisis, Royal source, to the 'Mirror'.

Plans are already in place to reach out to a range of charities and businesses and fortunately they are well versed in the world of video calls now, Royal source, to the 'Mirror'