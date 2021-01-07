Biden to Nominate Merrick Garland as US Attorney General

Judge Merrick Garland currently serves on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
Biden's pick for Attorney General
FOX 4 Now Florida
Biden is expected to pick Merrick Garland to serve as his Attorney General.
Judge Merrick Garland currently serves on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
Biden is expected to pick Merrick Garland to serve as his Attorney General.
(CNN)President-elect Joe Biden has decided to nominate Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general, people familiar with the matter..