Trump supporters storm and barge into the Capitol building in Washington D.C.

Trump supporters stormed and barged into the U.S Capitol building in Washington D.C.
On Wednesday (January 6), during the 'Save America' rally.
Ashli Babbitt, killed in Capitol, criticized politicians for 'refusing to choose America'
Before news broke of events happening in the Nation's capital, about 100 people gathered on the Allen County courthouse green near..