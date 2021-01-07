US CAPITOL VIOLENCE

LIKE WE MENTIONED LAWMAKERS COUNTED VOTES ALL NIGHT... TO CONFIRM JOE BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS AS THE NEXT PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.AFTER A DAY OF VIOLENCE AND UNPRECEDENTED SEIGE ON THE NATION'S CAPITAL.

Nbc's tracie potts has the latest developments.

Capitol hill is quiet this morning after riots stopped the electoral vote count sent lawmakers into hiding and left four people dead, including this san diego woman, shot by police.

(sot: rep.

Coner lamb/ (d) pennsylvania :15-:20) "a woman died out there tonight.

And you're making these objections."

The business of confirming joe biden as the next president continued all night, (nats of pence announcing biden/harris as prez and vp, "votes for prez are as follows, biden received 306 votes, trump received 232 votes" :25-:39) with some republicans now dropping their objections.

(sot: senator kelly loeffler/ (r) georgia :43-:46) "i cannot now in good conscience object."

(sot: senator lindsey graham/ (r) south carolina :47-:51) "all i can say is count me out.

Enough is enough."

(sot: rep.

Adam kinzinger/ (r) illinois :52-:56) "here's the truth.

Joe biden won this election.

The effort will fail and everybody knows it."

(sot: rep.

Jamie raskin/ (d) maryland :57-1:01) "enough, my beloved colleagues.

It is time for america to heal."

Brazen rioters..

Smashing windows to get into the speaker's office and onto the senate floor... gave democrats and republicans a renewed resolve.

(sot: senate majority leader mitch mcconnell/ (r) kentucky 1:14-1:21) "we will not be kept out of this chamber by thugs, mobs, or threats."

(sot: house speaker nancy pelosi/ (d) california 1:22-1:27) "to those who strove to tear us from our responsibility - you have failed."

Some blaming president trump's earlier comments at the "save america" rally.

(sot: senator mitt romney/ (r) utah 1:32-1:37) "what happened here today was an insurrection incited by the president of the united states."

President trump - stripped of his ability to tweet - called out vice president pence for not declaring him the winner.

(sot: joe biden/ president elect 1:43-1:55) "i call on president trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath, defend the constitution."

The president eventually tweeted, calling for calm, to no avail.

Too little, too late, critics say on a day when american democracy was tested - and survived.