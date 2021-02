After Rioters Storm U.S. Capitol, Several Illinois Lawmakers Call For Trump's Removal From Office

After a mob of thousands stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the FBI is asking for help identifying the rioters, while many Illinois lawmakers are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office for inciting the violence, including Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, the first lawmaker from the president's own party to call for his ouster.