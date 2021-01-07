2 Louisville Officers Fired for Involvement in Breonna Taylor Killing

The Louisville Metro Police Department fired Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes on Tuesday.

Cosgrove was terminated for firing 16 rounds into Taylor’s home and failing to activate his body cam.

Jaynes was fired for "failing to complete a Search Warrant Operations Plan form.”.

The decision was made by interim police chief Yvette Gentry.

Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in a forced-entry raid on March 13, 2020.

No officers involved in the raid have been charged for the actual killing of Taylor