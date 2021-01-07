San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo Calls For President Trump To Be Tried For Sedition

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, a former federal prosecutor, says President Trump should be placed on trial for sedition following the riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol.
Kiet Do reports.
(1/7/21)
"What is the 'State of our City?' Our city is suffering, as it has never suffered before," Mayor Sam Liccardo said. "We have been..
