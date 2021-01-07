UP-LIFT Kentucky NOON 010721

A special online event where you can have inspiring conversations with community leaders as they discuss ways to lift up our communities and propel them toward a hopeful 2021.

The goal is to help those who have been severely compromised by covid-19.

Some of the presenting leaders will represent churchill downs, the university of louisville and ups.

Join us tonight from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm on zoom.

The link can be found on our website at wtvq.com.