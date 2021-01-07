UP-LIFT Kentucky NOON 010721

A special online event where you can have inspiring conversations with community leaders as they discuss ways to lift up our communities and propel them toward a hopeful 2021.
Happening today "up-lift kentucky" a special online event where you can have inspiring conversations with community leaders as they discuss ways to lift up our communities and propel them toward a hopeful 20-21.
The goal is to help those who have been severely compromised by covid-19.
Some of the presenting leaders will represent churchill downs, the university of louisville and ups.
Join us tonight from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm on zoom.
