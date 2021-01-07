Nearly 1.5 million people vaccinated against Covid in UK

Nearly 1.5 million people have now been vaccinated against coronavirus in the UK, including 1.26 million in England.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said: "We've now vaccinated 1.26 million people in England, 113,000 in Scotland, 49,000 in Wales and 46,000 in Northern Ireland.

So, all together, nearly 1.5 million people across the UK have now received their first dose." The Prime Minister also announced that every elderly care home resident will be offered a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this month.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn