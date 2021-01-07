NYC Declares 3/14/21 a Day of Remembrance

NYC Declares 3/14/21 a Day of Remembrance.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the declaration in his final COVID-19 briefing of 2020.

We need to recognize 25,000 of our fellow New Yorkers gone — that's something we have to always mark going forward, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, via briefing.

New York has topped 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since de Blasio’s briefing.

Brooklyn and Queens have remained the third and fourth deadliest coronavirus counties in the nation.

New York City has also set a goal to vaccinate at least 1 million residents by the end of January