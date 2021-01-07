Schumer Calls for Trump to Be Immediately Removed From Office

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for the president's removal the day after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The crowd of tens of thousands marched on the U.S. Capitol immediately following a speech delivered to them by Trump.

What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president, Sen.

Chuck Schumer, (D-NY) Minority Leader, via 'The Washington Post'.

This president should not hold office one day longer, Sen.

This president should not hold office one day longer, Sen. Chuck Schumer

Schumer called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment ... ... as the “quickest and most effective way” to remove Trump from the office of U.S. president.

The 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution allows for the removal of a president ... ... if the vice president and a majority of the cabinet decide the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”.

If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president, Sen.

Chuck Schumer, (D-NY) Minority Leader, via 'The Washington Post'