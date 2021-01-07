Disguised Toast announces content creation break to take care of father

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang announced that he will be taking a break from content creation to help take care of his father.The Facebook Gaming streamer revealed the news, tweeting that he would be returning to Canada “to take care of my father” .Toast said he would still be streaming to fulfill his contractual obligations.Toast didn’t mention any specifics about his father or when the break will be over.However, many fans commended the streamer for taking time off and affirmedthat family should always come first