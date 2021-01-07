Woman takes 'petty' revenge on boyfriend's friend during Secret Santa gift exchange

TikTok user Anna Birmingham shared how she took revenge on one of her boyfriend’s friends after he unfollowed her on Instagram.Well, as fate would have it, Birmingham ended up drawing this specific friend’s name for a Secret Santa gift exchange.she decided to get him something “very nice” with “a little splash of petty”: .a Christmas card that “cordially invites” him to refollow Birmingham on Instagram.Many people related to Birmingham’s anxiety over the unfollow.Others didn’t totally understand why Birmingham cared so much about who followed her.In a follow-up video, Birmingham clarified that the card was just a joke, .and she did get her boyfriend’s friend a real Secret Santa gift.Birmingham explained that her boyfriend’s friend unfollowed her during the election since they don’t share the same political beliefs