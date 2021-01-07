The US Capitol building stormed by extremists p1

Yesterday was anything BUT a formality.

Congress was set to confirm the Electoral College Vote count that certified Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

President Trump called for Vice President Mike Pence to step in, but earlier today the Vice President stated in a letter to lawmakers that he could not: "It is my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not" After the first objection to Arizona's vote count, Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell gave this viewpoint during the debate: "If we overrule them all, it would damage our republic forever.

If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral.

We'd never see the whole nation accept an election again." Following these proceedings, protesters stormed the capitol, stopping the count, and forcing lawmakers into hiding.

What happens now?

Ben Hall was joined by Dr. Thomas Schwartz to discuss what will follow the events at the Capitol.