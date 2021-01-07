Dog Tries To Take Ornament Off Christmas Tree

This dog, Cletus, tried to take an ornament off the Christmas tree.
The seven-year-old American Bully puppy was experiencing Christmas for the very first time and was adamant about keeping the ornament for himself.
This dog, Cletus, tried to take an ornament off the Christmas tree.
The seven-year-old American Bully puppy was experiencing Christmas for the very first time and was adamant about keeping the ornament for himself.
Watch as this mini Australian Shepherd carefully removes an unusual ornament from her family's Christmas tree - a McDonald's..
BBC Local News: Dorset -- A Labrador has three hours of life-saving surgery to remove ornament ribbons from his stomach.