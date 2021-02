Hailee Steinfeld Teases 'Hawkeye' Role, Talks 'Dickinson' S2

ET Canada caught up with Hailee Steinfeld, who not only spoke about the second season of Apple TV+'s "Dickinson", but also teased her role in the upcoming Disney+ series "Hawkeye" alongside Jeremy Renner.

Plus, co-stars Ella Hunt and Jane Krakowski share how the series will continue to explore the LGBTQ+ storyline that has become a fan favourite.