Twitch Removes PogChamp Emote After Star Encourages Violence at Capitol Hill

Twitch Removes PogChamp Emote After Star Encourages Violence at Capitol Hill.

Ryan "Gootecks" Gutierrez, the face of the emote, encouraged "further violence after what took place in the Capitol...," referencing the death of a woman inside.

Several top gaming personalities soon called for the removal of the emote, including Natasha "Zombaekillz" Zinda.

Twitch agreed and removed the fifth most-used emote on the site.