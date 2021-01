Hyderabad students find substitute of gypsum chalks

School children in Hyderabad found alternative of white chalks.

Using materials like rice flour, neem oil, etc, they created organic chalk sticks.

One of the students said, "Regular chalk sticks made from gypsum are harmful to our eyes and lungs.

So we decided to use materials like rice flour, neem oil, lemon oil.

These don't harm our bodies."