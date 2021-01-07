Here's why you shouldn't use makeup remover wipes

Makeup remover wipes have been dubbed the ultimatelazy hack for moments when “you just can’t get tothe sink” to do your regular skincare routine.But it may be causing more problems than it solves.Dr. Tijion Esho, an Instagram “skinfluencer” andcosmetic doctor, posted a video on Instagramshowing a close-up demonstration of what happensto your pores when you use makeup remover wipes.In the video, Dr. Esho holds up an orange andpumps a little bit of foundation onto it.After spreading the foundation evenlyover the face of the orange, Dr. Eshouses a makeup wipe to attempt to removethe foundation off of the orange.While Dr. Esho does get a decent amount offthe orange, he reaches a point where the makeupremover wipe can’t reach bits of foundation thathas seeped into the orange’s pores.“…Your pores,” he captions the final image.“Love this demonstration,” someonecommented.

“Literally makes my toes curlwhen clients say they use wipes”