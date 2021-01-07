Simu Liu Gifts Family Playstation For The Holidays

Marvel star Simu Liu shares a behind-the-scenes look at how he helped bring holiday cheer last year.
He teamed up with the Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association to give back to a Toronto family who lost their mom to cancer.
