Zayn Malik Teases New Song ‘Vibez’

Zayn Malik Teases New Song ‘Vibez’.

On January 7, Zayn Malik took to social media to tease the release of a new song.

.

He posted a video clip that played a snippet of the song with the word “tomorrow” across the middle.

.

Shortly after his post, eagle-eyed fans spotted a new, unplayable song on Malik’s Spotify, titled “Vibez.” .

In addition, fans found that full lyrics for “Vibez” had been added to Genius.

Social media-based entertainment site Pop Crave has confirmed that “Vibez” is Malik’s upcoming single and that it will be released on January 8.

.

They also confirmed that the single is one of 11 tracks that will appear on Malik’s new album, ‘Nobody Is Listening.’.

Pop Crave said that ‘Nobody Is Listening’ will be released on January 15.

.

Malik’s last album, ‘Icarus Falls,’ was released in 2018.

.

His first solo album, ‘Mind of Mine,’ was released two years prior in 2016.