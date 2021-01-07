NBA Stars Speak out About 'White Privilege' That Enabled Capitol Chaos

After the recent attempted coup at the Capitol, .

Many Americans noticed a stark contrast between how the insurgents were treated ... .

... and how Black Lives Matter protesters are often met with violent police force.

Before Wednesday's NBA games, teams kneeled during the national anthem and released statements pertaining to the events at the Capitol.

As well as the court ruling denying prosecution of the officers who were involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake.

In one America, you get killed by sleeping in your car, selling cigarettes or playing in your backyard.

In another America, you get to storm the Capitol, and no tear gas, no massive arrests, none of that, Jaylen Brown, via statement.

My kid is going to grow up here in America and my kid is Black.

I cannot imagine my kid going through what I see on TV, Giannis Antetokounmpo, via statement.

Honestly, the basketball doesn't matter.

Today, what happened at Capitol Hill, is disturbing...If they were people of color, I think it would have been a whole different situation, Kyle Lowry, via statement.

I think that if these were Black people that were storming the Capitol, it would end up as the largest massacre in U.S. history ... it's a classic case of white privilege.

, Malcom Brogdon, via statement.

We see the two different USAs that we live in, Jimmy Butler, via statement