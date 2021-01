Lil Baby’s 'My Turn' Is the Most Popular Album of 2020, Lil Nas X Reveals Delay With Miley Cyrus Collab & More Top News | Bill

Lil Baby’s 'My Turn' finishes 2020 as the most popular album of the year, Lil Nas X reveals he's been working on a collaboration with Miley Cyrus and artists weigh in on yesterday's chaotic U.S. Capitol breach.