The rush to get a vaccine into the arms of millions across the country has been slow going - according to doctor Anthony Fauci.

So how are vaccine rollout efforts going locally.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is looking into efforts in cerro gordo county.

He joins us live in mason city?

"* i'm at the former sears complex here in southport center.

This is the future mass vaccination site for cerro gordo county.

*- this site will be busy with people receiving vaccinations.

"* just over 5 million people have been vaccinated ?

"* and fewer than 0 million doses have been distributed.

Doctor fauci attributes the slow rollout to the program being new ?

"* and the holiday season.

C.G publc health director brian hanft says the county's vaccine supply is nearly used up.

He says the county must remain patient "quite honestly, we don't have enough vaccine for our 1a group yet.

We have another couple thousand doses that we'll need most likely in order to do that.

We got a ways to go, people just need to be patient."

As the county awaits more vaccines ?

"* hanft urges the continued use of masks, social distancing and hand?



Live in mason city ?

"* alex jirgens ?

"* iowa has distributed over 121 thousand vaccines.

Around 66 thousand people have received the first dose.///