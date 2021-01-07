These are some of the rioters in US Capitol insurrection

The mob of Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol included conspiracy theorists linked to QAnon and the Proud Boys – two right-wing extremist factions that President Donald Trump repeatedly refused to condemn.
CNN’s Drew Griffin reports.
On January 6 rioters broke into the US Capitol, here is the mess and destruction that was left in their wake.
Wednesday’s breach of the U.S. Capitol has raised questions about how protesters were able to get inside Congressional offices..