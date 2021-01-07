Georgia lawmakers give their thoughts on the attacks in Washington, D.C. wednesday

After the attack on the capitol, state legislators say they they will continue their duties at the Georgia State Capitol without fear.
072720 11 pm
WTVQ Lexington, KY
072720 11 pm
After the attack on the capitol, state legislators say they they will continue their duties at the Georgia State Capitol without fear.
41nbc news at 6:00.
I'm tucker sargent.
Shelby coates will join us in a moment.
Our top story tonight at 6: georgia lawmakers give their thoughts on the attacks in c1 3 b13 washington, d.c.
Wednesday, and discuss their safety.
41nbc's peyton lewis reports.
After
072720 11 pm
FIRST AT FOUR FOR BRI