Perry adjusts to spike in COVID-19 cases

The City of Perry was anticipating a spike in COVID-19 cases after the holidays.

He's charged with aggravated assault and battery.

There's is no update on the condition of taylor at this time.

Also in perry ... with the rise in covid cases... the city will limit access for government services.

City hall is now closed to the public.

Perry has also postponed youth basketball until february.

The week of december 30th.... houston county saw more than five hundred cases... which is up dramatically from the numbers they had... in the middle of november.

Mayor randall walker says he hopes their efforts can flatten the curve.

"that's what we did it for back in the spring is to flatten out the people that were being infected and having to go to the hospital we hope we get the same results this time."

You can still make an appointment to visit city hall.

If you have questions about how services are being provided, go to the cities website ... perry