NBC 26 weather forecast

Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

There may be some patchy fog in spots.

Highs Friday and through next week Tuesday will remain in the upper 20s to lower 30s with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies under light winds.

There may be occasional nights with some patchy fog.

This pattern we are sitting in will remain here until we see a change in the weather pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Right now with a jet stream entering the Pacific Coast and splitting to a northern stream into Canada and a southern stream across the lower United States we are sitting in between with no big weather systems to really mix this stagnant air mass out of here.

Overall the pattern is calling for near to above average temperatures for the next two weeks.

We may get some clipper systems from Canada later next week to bring some light snow, but that is yet to be determined being this far out.