Highway 52 Project

The ride between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls

Lot of different antibodies that attack the ride between zumbrota and cannon falls will soon be better for many travelers as part of a new project mndot is planning.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall is live with more information on the project.

Jeremy.

George, the project will ultimately transition the highway to a freeway design with no direct access?

"*?

"*?* improving traffic flow and safety.

According to mndot district 6 director of communication s and public engagement, mike dougherty(doo r?

"*ty) the reconstructio n of the southbound lanes from south of cannon falls to north of zumbrota, really is focused on improved safety.

It's also part of the long term vison to make highway 52 a freeway.

Door.ty says there are other elements to they'll also be building am interchange at hader which is at highway 57 and county rd eight.

They'll also be doing work in the ditches to improve some of the blowing snow trapping in the winter and they'll be replacing two bridges as well the two bridges that will be replaced are the highway 60 west bridge and the east bridge south of zumbrota.

Also an exact budget for the project has not been disclosed yet, however, doorty tells me it is estimated to be $60?

"*70 million dollars.

Live in rochester, jeremy wall, thanks jeremy.

Construction isn't expected to start until sometime this year.

The also project isn't expected to be finished until 2023.