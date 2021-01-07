State and local police have plans in place in case of civil unrest

You may be wondering how local police would respond to protests "if" they happen here.

On news 10 first at five... we told you indiana state police troopers are increasing their presence at the state capitol.

Now....you'll hear from one local law enforcement agency about their preparations in case peaceful protests turn into something else "here".

News 10's bri shackelford joins us now to tell us what she's learned so far...and why the events that took place yesterday hit so close to home with one of our own.

Vigo county sherrif john plasse says he's been at our nation's capital almost every year for police week.

He says he knows exactly where those protesters were...because he's walked in those exact places.

Duration:1:02] "i looked at that, and i thought that's where we were.

That's where the president walked out when he addressed the families.

And that was a much better setting when we were there in person, than what i saw yesterday."

Plasse says me seeing yesterday's events unfold was extremely troubling...and upsetting.

He never wants to history repeat itself... especially here.

But he's confident vigo county would be prepared should the situation arise.

"as sheriff one of my responsabilities in my statute is protection of the courthouse.

So, when i see something like that we always roll up what we're going to do to protect that."

Plasse he's not seen anything mirroring wednesday's violence in washington... locally.

So far....he says he's only see a few peaceful protestors at the vigo county courthouse.... but....there are plans in place to make sure everyone stays protected.

"we have to protect, we have to do our job, no matter if theres 3,00 people to one.

You took an oath to serve and protect.

And that's what you have to do."

Plasse also tells me that he believes the vigo county community will not react in a violent way if they want their voices heard.

