Thursday, January 7, 2021

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst announces resignation

Credit: WXXV
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst says he is stepping down the day before Joe Biden becomes president.

- u.s attorney mike hurst says- that he is stepping down- the day before joe biden become- president.- mike hurst's last day on the jo- will be january 19th u.s. - attorneys are nominated by the- president and confirmed by the- senate.

- it's common for the federal - prosecutors to leave their jobs- when there's a change of- administration.

- hurst was nominated by presiden- donald trump in - june 2017 and was confirmed by- the senate that october.- hurst had run unsuccessfully fo- mississippi attorney- general

