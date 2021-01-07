"Don't litter"; Wildlife rehabilitator hopes bald eagle numbers continue to rise after removal from special concerned list

The bald eagle is making a return in the state of indiana.

For years... conservationis t have been working to bring "back" the bird's population in the state.

And now that work has paid off.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian introduces us to a rehabilitator who says there is still work to be done.

Gar} "the bald eagle population has been on the increase of the last few years here in the state of indiana.

Now the nation's symbol has been taken off the state's endangered species list."

The bald eagle has been listed in a special concerned category since 2008.

They have now been taken of the endagered list all together.

Over the last five years atleast one nest has been found in each county in the state.

Those nests typically show up along the rivers.

That's where wildlife rehabilitator angel lange says there is more work to be done.

Lange has helped to recover around a dozen of the nation's bird.

One of the most recent was betsy ross...who you can see here being released back to the wild.

Ross and other birds like her set up shop along the wabash river.

Bald eagles are still protected by the state.

But lange says their environment is being disturbed by people littering and dumping along the rivers.

Piles of junk can be seen under a nest in knox county.

"don't throw trash out the window.

If you're fishing on the side of the river or on the banks or the ponds, don't litter.

Just have respect for the wild."

