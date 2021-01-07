Local schools team up for College Information Week

(WTHI) - High school students will get to learn more about the next steps for college.

It's through the "virtual college information week.

" indiana state university...ivy tech...and saint mary of the woods colleges are coming together to make sure students are informed.

The virtual events will allow colleges to talk one-on-one with students.

"we don't want students to give up.

We want them to push forward with their plan for post high school."

"college information week" begins next week.

You must register ahead of time.

