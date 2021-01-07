What is a 'dirty' high pressure system and why does it give us clouds?

High pressure normally means a blue sky and calm weather.

However, that has not been the case for our weather here lately in the wabash valley.

When you think of high pressure, you might think of blue skies, calm wind, and no clouds.

With a high pressure, we have sinking air which helps keep the sky clear.

Recently though, we've been under high pressure..

But it has been cloudy and, in some areas, foggy.

Here is a look at a regional satellite video of the midwest.

The high pressure has been over our area the last few days.

And as you can see here in the wabash valley, it has been very cloudy.

So what exactly is going on here?

We call this a "dirty" high pressure.

In the lower levels of the atmosphere, we have a temperature inversion.

A temperature inversion means that temperatures actually warm up as you get higher in the atmosphere as opposed to getting cooler.

This inversion keeps a "lid" on the lower levels down to the surface.

When we see this, that means air can become saturated and cause clouds and fog.

That saturated or "wet" air can come from even lake michigan.

Lake michigan's temperatures are above freezing.

But the air temperature surrounding the lake, is near or right at freezing.

This causes the water in the lake to evaporate and then condesate.

Essentially making cloud cover.

And that "lid" keeps cloud cove in place even here over the wabash valley.

