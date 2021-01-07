Trey Kaufman Story

What’s New on DVD in February: ‘Knives Out,’ ‘The Nightingale,’ ‘Paris Is Burning’ and More
When kaufman-renn is not playing the sport..
The silver creek senior is watching youtube videos of former n-b-a players such as dirk nowitzki and steve nash..
Kaufman-renn's ultimate goal is to play in the association ..
And he feels purdue will help him achieve that goal ..
Before kaufman-renn decided to continue his basketball career in west lafayette..
He took a personality test given by purdue..
The test results were astonishing ..
In fact, kaufman- renn's personality nearly matched his future head coach matt painter.
Kaufman-renn held offers from north carolina, virginia, louisville and indiana among several others ..
But most schools that recruited the 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward wanted him to do specific things ..
Painter and purdue will allow kaufmann- renn to showcase all of his talents and of course that personality ..
Trey kaufman-renn: down to earth and he's blunt.
Those are the biggest things.
I want to improve in basketball and so i need somebody to say exactly what i need to do, what i need to get better at and i think coach painter isn't going to lie.
He's going to tell you the truth.
I value that.
And i think from a personality standpoint, we kind of match in that aspect as well as a love for the game.
I think we both kind of have that and so from a personality standpoint i think it fit.
Kaufman-renn and silver creek own an 8-2 record this season.
