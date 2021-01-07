Trey Kaufman Story

..

When kaufman-renn is not playing the sport..

The silver creek senior is watching youtube videos of former n-b-a players such as dirk nowitzki and steve nash..

Kaufman-renn's ultimate goal is to play in the association ..

And he feels purdue will help him achieve that goal ..

Before kaufman-renn decided to continue his basketball career in west lafayette..

He took a personality test given by purdue..

The test results were astonishing ..

In fact, kaufman- renn's personality nearly matched his future head coach matt painter.

Kaufman-renn held offers from north carolina, virginia, louisville and indiana among several others ..

But most schools that recruited the 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward wanted him to do specific things ..

Painter and purdue will allow kaufmann- renn to showcase all of his talents and of course that personality ..

Trey kaufman-renn: down to earth and he's blunt.

Those are the biggest things.

I want to improve in basketball and so i need somebody to say exactly what i need to do, what i need to get better at and i think coach painter isn't going to lie.

He's going to tell you the truth.

I value that.

And i think from a personality standpoint, we kind of match in that aspect as well as a love for the game.

I think we both kind of have that and so from a personality standpoint i think it fit.

Kaufman-renn and silver creek own an 8-2 record this season.