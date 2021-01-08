State Rep.: There's no excuse for D.C. riots

Remove president trump from office.

Tonight we are hearing from people here in north alabama about their reaction to the events at the u-s capitol.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli joins us live from huntsville with what she learned today.

Sophia... earlier today i spoke with state representative mike ball who called yesterday's events barbaric and uncivilized.

When i spoke with representative ball - he said that after almost twenty years in the alabama state legislature - he doesn't have an appitite for politics any more.

He says after yesterday's riot he has more questions that need answers.

"course the puzzling thing to me is how'd they get so far?

I mean it looked like there was a breach of security in a big way.

That being said, there's no excuse for the barbaric, uncivilized behavior."

He added it's very dissapointing to see how many people are losing faith in our institutions.

Live in huntsville - sophia borrelli waay 31 news.