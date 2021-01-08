'A Racial Divide': Boston Civil Rights Leader Criticizes Handling Of DC Rioters

What happened in D.C.
Will be analyzed for weeks.
But Reverend Eugene Rivers say it's simply a double standard.
WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
What happened in D.C.
Will be analyzed for weeks.
But Reverend Eugene Rivers say it's simply a double standard.
WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
The United States is the land of choice for migrants: it is a welcoming country open to all, a singular melting pot where the most..
Rev. Wallace Hartsfield Sr., who died Jan. 23 at the age of 90, spent more than 40 years of his life as a leader in the Christian..