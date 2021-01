Lawmakers are calling for Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office.

PROPERTY.

HE HAS PLEADED NOTGUILTY.

MORE DETAILS AS WE GETTHEM.CHARLIE CRIST DEMOCRATICCONGRESSMAN IN THE SAINT PETEAREA IS AMONG THOSE CALLING FORVICE PRESIDENT PENCE TO INVOKETHE 25TH AMENDMENT REMOVING THEPRESIDENT FROM OFFICE SENATEMINORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER