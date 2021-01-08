What Lindsey Graham Really Wants Trump To Know About Attack On US Capitol

Sen.

Lindsey Graham (R-SC) lambasted President Donald Trump before Congress on Wednesday after the riots at the US Capitol.

When it comes to accountability, the president needs to understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution.

South Carolina Sen.

Lindsey Graham Business Insider reports Graham said he was 'embarrassed and disgusted' by Wednesday's breach, saying the 'domestic terrorists' need to be prosecuted.

Thursday, he slammed Trump's legal team for pushing false claims about the election after President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner.

Nevertheless, Business Insider reports Graham said he doesn't believe invoking the 25th Amendment is 'appropriate at this point.'