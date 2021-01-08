Rep. DeGette Sponsors Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump

U.S. Rep.
Diana DeGette (D-CO) and several other members of the U.S. House of Representatives are sponsoring a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump.
U.S. Rep.
Diana DeGette (D-CO) and several other members of the U.S. House of Representatives are sponsoring a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump.
Representative Justin Amash, the Republican-turned-independent from Michigan, announced he would explore running for president as a..
Watch VideoThe U.S. Senate moved closer to acquitting President Trump on Friday after voting against hearing from new witnesses..