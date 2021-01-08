Community Action Partnership prepares to distribute CARES Act funding

The public service organization plans to distribute around $370,000 to those in need.

We're getting a better idea of how more cares act funds will be used to help those in our community struggling because of the pandemic.

Kq2's ron johnson spoke with staff at the community action partnership today about their role in the distribution of those funds.

<<ron johnson reporting it's no secret by now that covid-19 has led to increased calls for assistance to local organizations like community action partnership what we've really seen since the pandemic started is a two fold increase in the calls that we receive for assistance.

Cap's executive director says many of those calling now are what she calls "newly poor" meaning they're not quite at the are still struggling to keep up with important expenses like rent and utilities thanks to the pandemic.

She says many have fallen behind on their rent, and government assistance likely won't cover everything these eviction moratoriums have been in place for several months, so you have people months behind on rent, the stimulus money is not gonna help that go very far.

Now thanks to cares act funding, public service organizations like cap are able to distribute funding to those who qualify.

Around $370,000 will be given out through the organization, cap promising every cent will go to someone in need.

We're really dedicated to making sure that all of that money goes directly to the public.

Cap staff say they understand it can difficult to ask help, but they caution people in need to do so sooner rather than later i just can't say enough about how important this money is because it's going to be able to help people who just need that safety net and they just need to prevent them from losing everything.

If you don't qualify for the covid money, then there's likely other programs that we have in house that can offset those needs.

Ron johnson kq2 news.

Cap staff say even if you're not eligable for cares funding, they still want you to reach out to see if they can help through their other organizations.

You can find the number to contact cap on this story on our webstite kq2.com what had been a