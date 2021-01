Indian Farmers Are Taking Their Own Lives At Record Rates

India has some of the highest farmer suicide rates in the world, and experts fear the crisis could worsen if three laws affecting them aren't repealed.

The new laws that they have passed, we call them death warrants of farmers and laborers.

Kewal Singh Farmer, Punjab According to Business Insider, the laws deregulate the buying and selling of agricultural goods.

That's led farmers to fear they will be exploited by corporations.