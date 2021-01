Fresno state senator proposes bipartisan-supported small business economic relief

BUSINESSES DO NEED HELP.CAPITOL REPORTER ASHLEY ZAVALAHAS MORE.DEBATE ON CALIFORNIA STATEBUDGET AND HOW MUCH OF ITSHOULD GO TOWARD ECONOMICRELIEF HAS ALREADY BEGUNBEFORE THE LEGISLATURE REPORTSFOR DUTY THERE NEEDS TO BE AMORE ROBUST CAPITAL INVESTMENTTO KEEP OUR ECONOMY GOINGREPUBLICAN STATE SENATOR ANDRINSE PORSCHE'S RULED OUT ARELIEF PACKAGE PROPOSING TOINVEST 2.6 BILLION DOLLARS INGRANTS FOR SMALL BUSINESSESAND NONPROFITS IMPACTED BYCOVID-19 WITH A MAXIMUM OF$75,000 PROGRAM THAT'S MORETHAN DOUBLE WHAT THE GOVERNORPROPOSED EARLIER THIS WEEK ISON THE RIGHT TRACK WE BELIEVETHAT OUR NEEDS ARE SO GREAT.THAT EVEN THOUGH THE MODEST2.6 BILLION WHICH IS 10% OFTHE STATE'S PROJECTED ONE ANDEXPECTS REVENUE TO THESE AREJUST SO MUCH GREATER MOOSES ISKEEP CALIFORNIA WORKING ACTCOMES AS SEVERAL SMALLBUSINESSES REMAIN SHUTTEREDAND ORIGINAL STAY AT HOMEORDERS.MANY HAVE SPENT NEARLY APANDEMIC IN STATE IMPOSERESTRICTIONS.

THE PROPOSAL ISBASED ON THE GOVERNOR'SALREADY EXISTING SMALLBUSINESS GRANT PROGRAMPRIORITIZING BUSINESSESDEPENDING ON HOW IMPACTEDTHEIR AREA IS BY COVID-19 THEAMOUNT OF REVENUE LOSS ANDEQUITY NEED TO MAKE CERTAIN.THAT YOU KNOW LARGECORPORATIONS ARE NOT TAKINGADVANTAGE OF THIS WHICH IS WHYIT'S DESIGNED FOR SMALLBUSINESSES WE ALSO WANT TOMAKE CERTAIN THAT IT'SEQUITABLY DISTRIBUTED ACROSSCALIFORNIA.THE PROPOSAL IS BACKED BYMORE THAN A 3RD OF THECALIFORNIA LEGISLATURE, A MIXOF DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANSTHIS COULD HELP SPEED ITS WAYTHROUGH THE CAPITAL THE BILLDOES HAVE AN URGENCY CLAUSEMEANING AS SOON AS IT'S PASSEDIT CAN GO INTO EFFECT STATEBUDGET NEGOTIATIONS OFFICIALLYBEGIN MONDAY IN SACRAMENTO.