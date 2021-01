Snapchat Locked Trump's Account

Snapchat locked President Donald Trump out of his account.

The company shut down Trump's account on Wednesday, during the violent insurrection at the US Capitol.

A pro-Trump mob broke into the Capitol building on Wednesday and four people died as a result of the violence.

Snapchat had stopped promoting Trump's account back in June 2020 due to his comments during anti-police brutality protests.

According to Business Insider, Facebook and Twitter also suspended Trump's accounts as well.