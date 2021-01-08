Symptom-Free Infected People Spreading Covid At An Alarming Rate

Experts are warning that at least half of COVID-19 cases seen globally may have come from asymptomatic carriers.

Symptom-free infected people are unknowingly spreading the virus to others according to a new study.

Nearly one in four cases of virus spread involve infected people who remain symptom-free.

The findings of the study highlight the importance of social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand-washing.

The study co-author said: "To control the pandemic, we must address the 'silent pandemic' of spread from persons without symptoms".