Expiry movie (2021) - Edward Llewelyn, Justine Jones, Stuart McNeil

Expiry movie (2021) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jamie and Sofia Cooper's marriage is on the rocks, when they wake up one morning to find they can no longer touch.

How will they save their union?

Director: Tom Gatley Writer: Tom Gatley Stars: Edward Llewelyn, Justine Jones, Stuart McNeil