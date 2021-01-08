Asian healthcare workers in Vegas community share frontline challenges

Asian immigrant doctors who came to the United States for a better life find themselves in the middle of a challenging fight against COVID-19.
13 Action News reporter Astrid Mendez tells the story of doctors and nurses lost on the front lines.
