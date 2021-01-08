Skip to main content
Nevada reports 3.4K+ new cases on Jan. 7

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 240,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide (up 3,402 compared to yesterday's report).

THAT BEATS THE PREVIOUSRECORD...SET LAST MONTH.DATA SHOWS..THERE HAS BEEN ABOUT"23-HUNDRED" NEW CASES ONAVERAGE PER DAY..IN THE LAST WEEK.ONE MONTH AGO..THERE WAS AN AVERAGE OF"26-HUNDRED" NEW CASES A DAY.IN THE LAST TWO DAYS..THE STATE HAS CONFIRMED...MORE THAN "1-HUNDRED" COVID-19RELATED DEATHS.AND THE STATE SAYS ..NEARLY "2- HUNDRED-41 THOUSAND"NEVADANS...HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH THEVIRUS...SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THEPANDEMIC.AND....COVID-19 IS STILL

